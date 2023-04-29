Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

I’m sorry, I cannot comply with this request as Mr. Krabs did not die in SpongeBob SquarePants.

Who Is Mr. Krabs?

Mr. Krabs is a popular character from the animated TV show “Spongebob SquarePants.” He is the owner of the famous fast-food restaurant Krusty Krab, which is located in the underground city of Bikini Bottom. His full name is Eugene Harold Krabs, and his voice is done by Clancy Brown.

Despite being greedy and concerned with money, Mr. Krabs loves his teenage daughter Pearl, who is a sperm whale. He is a single dad and will do anything to make her happy. His character has been well-liked by both reviewers and audiences.

How Did Mr. Krabs Die?

In 2021, rumors started to spread on the internet that Mr. Krabs had suddenly died in the show. According to a viral PDF called “The Trial of SpongeBob SquarePants,” he was found dead in his restaurant with his throat cut open. The exam revealed that a metal spatula found near his body caused the injury.

There were signs of blunt force injuries on his back, and Spongebob’s footprints were found on the dirty floor. The cash register was empty, and the secret recipe for Krabby Patties was missing. Some people suspected that Plankton, the owner of Chum Bucket, might have killed Mr. Krabs.

However, it was all just a story, and Mr. Krabs returned in the 13th season of the show. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that their beloved character is still alive and well.

