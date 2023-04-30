Death – Obituary News : Mr Seed and Wife Survive Grisly Road Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mr. Seed and his wife Nimo narrowly escape death in a gruesome road accident as some of their friends also survive.

Gospel Artiste Mr Seed Survives Grisly Car Accident: Wife Confirms

In a miraculous turn of events, Kenyan gospel artiste Mr Seed has survived a horrific car accident. According to reports, Mr Seed and his wife, Nimo Gachuiri, were driving to Naromoru in separate cars with their friends when the car Seed was in crashed. While some of their friends lost their lives in the accident, Mr Seed was able to escape with minor injuries.

Nimo Gachuiri, who was driving in a separate car, shared videos on social media before and after the accident, showing the car wreckage. In one of the videos, paramedics could be seen wheeling Mr Seed to the hospital as his wife recorded the video while crying.

“The car they were in got into a bad accident. We were slightly behind them when we saw a crowd surrounding the scene,” she said.

In another post, Nimo shared a photo showing Seed’s minor injuries on his hands and expressed her disbelief that her husband had survived. “I can’t believe my husband is alive. Never been this scared in my life,” she wrote.

The accident has left Nimo and Mr Seed in shock, with Nimo saying that she doesn’t know whether to be happy that some of their friends survived or to cry about those who lost their lives. “Everything is blurry…I just remember running and seeing them on the ground and begging him to wake up,” she said.

This incident has once again highlighted the need for road safety in Kenya. According to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), there were over 3,000 road accidents in the country in 2020 alone, with over 3,500 people losing their lives. The NTSA has been working to reduce the number of accidents through various initiatives, including the use of speed cameras and the implementation of a points system for drivers.

In conclusion, the news of Mr Seed’s survival is a testament to the power of faith and the importance of taking road safety seriously. We wish him and his friends who survived the accident a speedy recovery, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives.

