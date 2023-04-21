Death – Obituary News : Musician Otis Redding III dies aged 59.

At the age of 59, Otis Redding III, who pursued a career in music like his father, has passed away.

Legendary singer and guitarist Otis Redding III, son of the late Otis Redding, died at the age of 59 after battling cancer. Besides his deep love for music, Redding was also keen on serving his community. He organized summer camps to teach music to children and served as board president for the local chapter of Meals on Wheels. Redding continued to perform his father’s songs at various events from weddings to private parties. Despite never achieving the same level of success as his father, his legacy in the music industry lives on.

Early life and music career

Otis Redding III was just three years old when his father, Otis Redding, passed away with other band members in a plane crash in 1967. In the 1980s, Redding and his brother Dexter formed The Reddings, a funk band that recorded six albums. The band experienced moderate success with their singles “Remote Control” and “Call the Law,” which made appearances on the Billboard charts. However, they never quite reached the same level of success as Otis Redding’s solo career.

Performing his father’s songs and making an impact in his community

Redding’s love for music continued to run deep despite the end of The Reddings in 1988. Eddie Floyd, a soul singer, hired Redding as a guitarist for his European tour. Under Floyd’s guidance, Redding became comfortable performing “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” and other songs of his father.

Redding’s love for music went beyond just performing. He used his musical talents to make an impact in his community. He worked relentlessly with his family’s foundation to organize summer camps that taught children how to play music. Redding also served as the board president for the local chapter of Meals on Wheels.

Legacy and remembrance

Redding continued to perform his father’s songs for audiences, from appearing onstage at Carnegie Hall for a 2018 Otis Redding tribute concert to singing at weddings and private parties. He acknowledged the enduring legacy of his father regardless of how it may have overshadowed his own efforts to make music.

Despite living in the shadow of his father’s success, Redding’s legacy lives on. He may not have had the same level of success as his father, but he had a deep love for music and the community. Redding leaves behind a multitude of fans who cherish his father’s music and his own contributions to music and his community. To honor his memory, people can plant a tree in his name, a living tribute through their online website.