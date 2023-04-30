Death – Obituary News : Musician’s Death Explained

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Eric Shoutin Sheridan: The King of Blackabilly

Who was Eric Shoutin Sheridan?

Eric Shoutin’ Sheridan was an excellent blues shouter singer who fronted fantastic bands such as the Uptown Rhythm Kings in the DC/Maryland area and, more recently, the North Avenue Stompers in the Chicago area. He called himself the “King of Blackabilly” and was well-liked in the music industry.

Shoutin Sheridan moved to Chicago from Washington, DC, to act as the owner of Frankie’s Blue Room’s new enterprise, a Jump Swing band called Big Swing. On December 31, 1996, The Rhythm Rockets and Big Swing both performed at Frankie’s for the first time. Eric opened the concert in typical Eric fashion, looking dapper as ever in a sharp suit and vintage tie, but that didn’t last long. He had stripped off the suit down to his wife-beater t-shirt by the second or third song!

Eric and his band fervently revived lesser-known R&B songs from the heyday of jump blues in the 1940s to the ripping R&B of Ike Turner and James Brown in the 1950s on a spicy disc that showcases the energetic Sheridan at his best. People who are familiar with the group will know the talent of Eric Sheridan & The Uptown Rhythm Kings as they continue to jump the blues!

Eric Sheridan Cause of Death

Unfortunately, Eric passed away after an illness on April 29, 2023. He had a heart problem that was eventually diagnosed as congestive heart failure. His health condition had gotten worse over the past several months; he had trouble even walking because his heart was working at 10%. He underwent hospice care, but unfortunately passed away on April 29, 2023.

Tributes to Eric Shoutin Sheridan

Eric’s fans loved his music, humor, outgoing attitude, and open-handed friendship. He was remembered as the warmest, kindest, wisest, funniest, and most lovable person by his friends. Tributes flooded social media after the news of his passing broke out.

Eric’s family member announced the sad news of his passing by releasing the following statement, “Good Evening Everyone. This is Eric’s sister, nephew, and niece. Our beloved brother and uncle passed away peacefully this evening. Thank you to everyone that showed him love and support and traveled many miles to see him.

We are eternally grateful to Cori and Chuck Gros for opening their home and caring for him in his final days. He was able to rest easy. Words cannot express how much we loved Uncle Eric. Please let your hearts be filled with joyful and peaceful memories of Eric Shoutin Sheridan.”