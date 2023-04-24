Death – Obituary News : Musician’s Death: What Was the Cause?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Impactful Life of Keith Gattis: Cause of Death Unknown

The world lost a remarkable talent as Keith Gattis, a fantastic guitarist, author, producer, performer, and good soul, passed away at the age of 52. Although the reason for his death is unknown, there is speculation that he died in a car accident in Nashville, Tennessee.

Keith Gattis was born on May 26, 1971, in Johnson City, Texas. He started playing music professionally at 16 and, with his band, won a state contest, which led to a performance at the Future Farmers of America’s national conference in 1988.

After college, Gattis moved to Nashville, where he worked at a music store during the day and performed at bars at night. Sammy Kershaw’s management group noticed him, and he was eventually signed to RCA. However, he became bitter and burned out, feeling that Nashville had nothing to offer him.

Keith Gattis continued to make an impact as a singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer, with millions eventually hearing the music he created, especially his hit song “El Cerrito Place” from his critically acclaimed album Big City Blues. He has written and co-written songs for many artists, including Jack Ingram, Wade Bowen, Cory Morrow, Gary Allan, Kenny Chesney, Sara Evans, Randy Travis, Gary Allan, Randy Houser, and Charlie Robison.

He was almost universally adored, and his passing shocked the country music industry. Friends and colleagues, such as Waylon Payne, Melonie Cannon, and Jim “Moose” Brown, mourned his unexpected loss. Keith Gattis left behind a legacy of love, joy, and meaning that will be remembered forever.

We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received from fans, friends, and the community during this difficult time.