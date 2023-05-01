Death – Obituary News : Mysterious Death of 59-Year-Old Man in Israel

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of Palestinian Worker in Israel Raises Concerns

Amin Abdel Qader Warda, a 59-year-old resident of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, passed away on Thursday after going missing while working in Israel. His family claims that they lost contact with him five days prior to his death, and despite making numerous attempts to locate him, he was found dead in the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute in Israel. The family believes that Warda was assaulted and holds the Israeli occupation authorities and illegal Jewish settlers responsible for his passing.

The funeral for Warda was held on Friday at the Al-Shifa Medical Center in Gaza, and the Palestine Chronicle was in attendance to speak with the family. Warda’s nephew, Basil Shaheen, stated that his family had lost contact with Amin soon after he left the Gaza Strip to work in Israel. He also revealed that despite being missing, Amin did not leave his workplace with his coworkers, which added to the family’s concerns.

Shaheen further stated that the family had made numerous attempts to contact various parties, including the Palestinian Red Cross, in an effort to locate his uncle. However, it was not until five days later that they were informed of his passing by the Palestinian Civil Liaison. Warda had no known illnesses or past health issues, according to Shaheen.

Abdul Qadir, Warda’s son, expressed shock and disbelief at his father’s sudden passing. He stated that his father had gone to work in good health and that it was difficult for the family to accept that he was no longer with them. Eyewitnesses claimed that Warda’s phone was discovered shattered in the “Kiryat Malakhi” neighborhood close to Ashkelon in Israel’s Southern District, which only added to the family’s suspicions of foul play.

The tragic death of Amin Abdel Qader Warda has raised concerns about the safety and treatment of Palestinian workers in Israel. There have been numerous instances of violence and abuse towards Palestinian workers, and this latest incident has only added to the fears and worries of those who work in Israel. The family of Warda is calling for a thorough investigation into his death and for those responsible to be held accountable for their actions.