Death – Obituary News : Mystery behind Chingola Town Clerk’s death

Former Solwezi Town Clerk Dies in Fatal Car Accident: Kabombo Mutakela

The town clerk of Solwezi and former Mpika District Council secretary, Mr. Kabombo Mutakela, passed away in a car accident on April 21, 2023, near the Enock Kavindele toll gate in Chingola. The tragic news was shared on Facebook by Solwezi Mayor Remmy Kalepa.

Kabombo Mutakela Car Accident

Mr. Mutakela was traveling in a Toyota Hilux belonging to the Solwezi Municipal Council when the driver, identified as 43-year-old Jack Kabeya, lost control of the vehicle and collided with two other cars. The first car, a parked truck with the Faw registration number BAG9301, sustained severe damages to the rear right side. The third car, a heavily damaged Honda Fit with the license plate BAG2526, was being driven by Christopher Mulenga of Lilayi, Lusaka. One person in the third car, Sungachito Benard of Lusaka, was injured and taken to the hospital.

Mr. Kabombo sustained multiple injuries and passed away on the spot. The body was taken to Nchanga North Hospital Mortuary for postmortem examination.

Who was Kabombo Mutakela?

Before serving as the town clerk for the Solwezi Municipal Council, Mr. Kabombo Mutakela was the secretary of the Mpika District Council.

Tributes to Kabombo Mutakela

The Local Government Association of Zambia expressed shock and mourned with the Solwezi Municipal Council and the bereaved family on this loss. Journalist Garris also extended his condolences and paid tribute to Mr. Kabombo Mutakela.

As we mourn the death of Mr. Kabombo Mutakela, we send our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones, family, and friends. May he rest in peace.

Rest in peace, dear Kabombo Mutakela.