Death – Obituary News : Mystery behind son’s death in accident

Police Investigate Suspicious Death of Bagoor-Magan’s Son

Police are investigating the suspicious death of 24-year-old Kanna, the son of Bagoor-Magan, a resident of Manjakuppam who worked as a tech graduate in Mission Street. Kanna, along with his friend Sundararajee, 25, was riding a bike when they met with an accident near the new bridge in Ariyankuppam. Both were rushed to the government hospital in Meenakshi Thoppu by ambulance, but unfortunately, Kanna passed away on the way.

Sundararajee is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter as a suspicious death. Bagoor-Magan’s wife Nirmala Devi has raised doubts about her son’s death and has filed a complaint with the police station.

According to Nirmala Devi, Kanna was under suspicion of switching to another job that involved working with jewelry, which could have led to his murder. She also believes that someone may have deliberately caused the accident to kill her son.

When Nirmala Devi raised her suspicions with the police, they advised her that it is best to wait for the post-mortem report before making allegations. The police are investigating all aspects of the case, including Kanna’s professional and personal life, to determine the cause of his untimely death.

The incident has shocked the residents of Manjakuppam, who describe Kanna as a talented young man with a bright future. His sudden death has left his family and friends devastated.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police have assured the public that they will leave no stone unturned in finding out the truth behind Kanna’s death.



The death of Kanna, Bagoor-Magan’s son, has left the residents of Manjakuppam in shock. While the police investigate the matter, his family and friends mourn the loss of a talented young man with a bright future. The case highlights the importance of investigating all aspects of a suspicious death to determine the truth and bring closure to the family.

