Death – Obituary News : Mystery of Craig Rideout’s Death: Killer Unknown

What caused Craig Rideout’s death and who was responsible for it?

NBC’s ‘Dateline: Devil’s Bathtub’ Explores the Gruesome Murder of Craig Rideout

In July 2016, Craig Rideout, a 50-year-old computer programmer from New York, was brutally murdered in Penfield, New York. While the police quickly solved the crime, the identities of the perpetrators shocked the country. NBC’s ‘Dateline: Devil’s Bathtub’ delves into this complex case, featuring interviews with those involved in the investigation and providing a clear, chronological account of events.

The Life of Craig Rideout

Craig Wallace Rideout was born in Pittsford, New York, in 1966. He worked as an information technology specialist with Federated Clover Investment Advisors for many years, rising through the ranks to become a Senior Technical Specialist and winning the CFA honor in 1991. Craig was dedicated to his work, but he was also a family man. He was married to Laura Asam, and they had seven children together.

The Gruesome Murder of Craig Rideout

Craig’s body was found wrapped in a tarp in Yates County, around 50 miles south of his townhouse. The perpetrators had used a caustic chemical to disfigure his face and hands, making it difficult to identify the body. According to the medical examiner, the perpetrators had struck the victim in the face with a hammer, fracturing his cheekbone. A homemade ligature, fashioned from duct tape and paracord, was used for strangulation, breaking the small bones in the neck muscles and ripping a hole in the flesh. The body was identified based on dental records.

The Perpetrators

Paul Tucci, a longtime family friend, was having an affair with Laura Asam, Craig’s estranged wife. Laura and Paul, along with Craig’s two eldest sons, Colin and Alexander, were responsible for the murder. The police used cellphone towers to trace Craig’s phone to the crime scene and found surveillance footage of his minivan and Paul’s car en route. They also found evidence tying the blood and clothing to Colin, Alexander, Laura, and Paul.

The Verdict

Laura and Colin were found guilty of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence, while Alexander was acquitted of the murder charge but found guilty of tampering. Paul was acquitted of all charges.

The murder of Craig Rideout was a shocking and complex case that left many questioning the motives and actions of those involved. NBC’s ‘Dateline: Devil’s Bathtub’ provides a comprehensive look at the investigation and the events leading up to the murder.