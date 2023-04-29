Death – Obituary News : Mystery of Edie Burke’s unexpected survival

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Family of Late University of Georgia Student Liza Burke Suffers Second Tragic Loss

The Burke family of Asheville, North Carolina, has been struck by tragedy again, with the recent passing of 21-year-old Liza Burke, who suddenly fell ill while on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She was diagnosed with a brain bleed and later tested positive for a tumor near her brain stem. Despite three weeks of radiation, Liza did not make any progress, and her family made the difficult decision to not continue with the procedure. Liza passed away on April 28, 2021, as shared by her mother Laura on PostHope.org.

The Burke family has faced a similar loss before. Liza’s younger sister, Edie, passed away at age nine from a genetic disorder called Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS-Type 1). At the time of her diagnosis, it was said that Edie would live five to 10 years, but she passed away in 2008 after suffering from the disorder since she was 13 months old. Despite her mobility issues, Edie continued to communicate with her eyes and laugh until the end.

Understanding Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS-Type 1)

Mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I) is a rare disease in which the body is missing or does not have enough of an enzyme needed to break down long chains of sugar molecules. People with MPS I do not make an enzyme called lysosomal alpha-L-iduronidase, which helps break down long chains of sugar molecules called glycosaminoglycans. These molecules are found throughout the body, often in mucus and in fluid around the joints. Without the enzyme, glycosaminoglycans build up and damage organs, including the heart. Symptoms can range from mild to severe, with the mild form called attenuated MPS I and the severe form called severe MPS I.

The Burke family is grieving the loss of two beloved daughters, but they are finding comfort in knowing that Liza and Edie are reunited and making up for lost time. Liza’s mother, Laura, has expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support from friends and family, and she is using her experience to raise awareness about brain tumors and the need for early detection. The family has also created a fundraising page for the National MPS Society in honor of Edie’s memory.

