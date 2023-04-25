Death – Obituary News : Mystery Surrounding Dar Foley’s Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused the death of Dar Foley? Who was responsible for his murder?

Delving into the Dar Foley Homicide Case

Introduction

In February 2009, 911 operators in Coldwater, Michigan, received a frantic phone call from Tom Foley, reporting a possible homicide at his house. First responders arrived to find Tom’s wife, Darlene “Dar” Foley, lifeless on the bathroom floor in a pool of blood. This article chronicles the gruesome incident surrounding Dar’s murder and explores the details of the case.

How Did Dar Foley Die?

At the time of her death, Dar Foley was a 41-year-old elementary school teacher and a resident of Stillwater, Michigan. Described as a loving and family-oriented person, Dar built a happy life with her husband, Tom Foley, and their son, Heath, whom she shared an intimate bond with. On February 7, 2009, Tom Foley made a frantic call to 911, reporting a gunshot and finding his wife unresponsive on the bathroom floor. The police arrived to find Dar had passed away due to severe bullet wounds to her head, inflicted by a shotgun held at point-blank range.

Who Killed Dar Foley?

Initial investigation hinted towards robbery; however, there was no evidence of someone breaking into the house, no stolen items, and no footprints belonging to any foreign intruder. A DNA sweep of the bathroom did not reveal any intruder presence, and muddy footprints left by a suspected intruder were nowhere to be found. Moreover, Tom Foley’s financial troubles increased suspicion of a planned homicide. Being the only person present at the house with Dar at the time of the murder and with circumstantial evidence against him, Tom was initially arrested and charged. Nevertheless, a witness came forward, claiming that she saw a white car storming out of the Foley driveway, and two more witnesses made similar statements, leading to a retrial. After considering the evidence, the jury acquitted Tom of all charges in 2011.

Conclusion

Despite several witnesses step forward with valuable information, Dar’s murder remains unsolved. The lack of physical evidence made it challenging to consider any alternative theories, and no new developments have come forward since Tom’s acquittal. It remains a mystery who killed Dar Foley and why.