Death – Obituary News : Mystery Surrounding Marathoner’s Death?

Runner Passes Away After London Marathon

Steve Shanks, a 45-year-old runner and musician from Nottingham, collapsed and died unexpectedly while returning home from the London Marathon. He had finished the race in just under 2 hours and 53 minutes before passing out on his way back to Nottingham.

Cause of Death

The exact cause of Shanks’ death is unknown at this time, and a medical examination will determine the cause of death. Shanks was an avid runner who had participated in numerous marathons and crossed the finish line on Sunday before his sudden death.

Tributes Pour In

The London Marathon released a statement expressing their condolences to Shanks’ family and friends. Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, who also ran the marathon, joined the runners paying tribute to Shanks, and the Multiple Sclerosis Society set up a fundraising page in his honor.

Remembering Steve Shanks

Friends and loved ones remember Steve Shanks as a dedicated runner who also enjoyed playing music, knitting, and quizzing. His wife, Jessica, posted a touching tribute to him on Facebook, describing his passing as unexpected and shocking.

In addition to being a devoted husband, Shanks was also a beloved son and friend to many. His passing has left those who knew him deeply saddened and in shock.

The London Marathon

The London Marathon, also known as the TCS London Marathon, is one of the largest annual road races in the country. This year, almost 48,000 runners braved the rain to complete the famous city course.

Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum won the elite men’s race in an impressive 2 hours, 1 minute, and 27 seconds. The Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan won the elite women’s race, finishing in 2 hours, 18 minutes, and 33 seconds.

Encouraging Donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society

The organizers of the Boston Marathon have encouraged people to donate to the Multiple Sclerosis Society through a GoFundMe page set up in honor of Shanks. The athlete may have had personal experience with multiple sclerosis patients.

Shanks’ loved ones have also posted on the GoFundMe page, remembering him as not only a runner but also a well-rounded individual with a passion for life.