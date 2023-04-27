Death – Obituary News : Mystery Surrounding Tara Fitzgerald’s Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What led to Tara Fitzgerald’s death and who was responsible for it?

The Tragic Death of Tara Fitzgerald: A Story of Overdose and Murder

Introduction

Residents of Woodbury, Minnesota, were left shocked when Tara Fitzgerald was found unresponsive and possibly deceased in the basement of her Woodbury, Minnesota, house on the morning of January 11, 2014. Surprisingly, Tara had a sleepover the previous night, and her parents insisted that nothing was out of the ordinary. ‘Dateline: One Small Dose’ chronicles the horrific incident and follows the investigation that got to the bottom of the murder. Let’s delve into the details and find out more about Tara’s death, shall we?

The Life of Tara Fitzgerald

A resident of Woodbury, Minnesota, Tara Fitzgerald was just 17 years old at the time of her death. Her parents talked about the remarkable bond Tara shared with them and mentioned that their daughter had a knack for various extracurricular activities, including painting and signing. Moreover, Tara was a brilliant musician and even considered herself to be an enthusiastic athlete. On top of it, she was heavily invested in pop culture, and her friends stated that her taste was quite varied as Tara refused to stay confined to one particular sphere.

Nevertheless, despite juggling so many interests at once, Tara remained a brilliant student and was on the honors roll in her school. In fact, she even scored incredible marks on her college admission tests and looked forward to a bright future.

The Tragic Night

Since Tara scored so highly in school and in her college entrance examinations, she asked her mother if she could have a sleepover on the night of January 10, 2014. However, unbeknown to most, she had planned on consuming LSD that particular day as she wanted to cross the activity off her bucket list.

The sleepover started normally, and Tara’s friends even took pictures of her consuming the drug. However, as the night rolled on, most of her friends began leaving until only one remained. Later, the friend who remained with Tara claimed she believed something was wrong with the 17-year-old in the middle of the night. However, instead of calling the latter’s parents, who were resting upstairs, she ended up calling another friend, who panicked and failed to fetch help in time. On January 11, 2014, Tara’s parents, Tom and Mai Fitzgerald, took her sister to sports practice without realizing that the teenager had already passed away.

The Investigation

When the police began investigating Tara’s death, they were surprised to learn that she had overdosed on LSD. Although it is known for causing delirium and hallucinations, it is extremely difficult to overdose on such a drug. Moreover, authorities also saw pictures of the drug Tara took and were convinced that no one could overdose on such a small amount of LSD. However, the toxicology report left detectives terrified as they learned that the drug Tara took was synthetically manufactured 25i-NBOMe, which had been banned in the United States about two months before the tragedy.

The Murderers

Tracing the drug back to the dealer was challenging as the police had to navigate a complicated drug chain. Initially, the investigation led to Tara’s friend, Brian Phillip Norlander, the person who sold the drug to the victim. However, he had no prior criminal record, and he claimed to have gotten the drug from his friend, Alistair Curtis Berg. Interestingly, the latter turned out to be a harmless 17-year-old who obtained the drug from his friend Sydney Clair Johnson. Although she was also clean and had no prior criminal records, she led the police to Cole Alexander Matenaer and Alexander Lee Claussen, two 19-year-olds who had more than 300 doses of 25i-NBOMe on them.

The Verdict

As a result, Cole was sentenced to 15 years of probation and a year in county jail, while Alexander was sentenced to six years in prison. Additionally, they were asked to pay $23,845 in restitution costs. Meanwhile, Brian, Alistair, and Sydney were brought to juvenile court, where they pled guilty to a single charge of selling drugs to a minor. Subsequently, they were asked to pay the appropriate fines and go through a probation period in addition to spending a weekend in a detention facility. While state records show that everyone arrested for Tara’s death has since been released from prison, they are still serving their probation periods in Minnesota.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Tara Fitzgerald is a cautionary tale of the dangers of synthetic drugs and the impact they can have on young lives. It is also a reminder of the importance of seeking help immediately in case of a drug overdose. May Tara rest in peace, and may her story serve as a warning to others.