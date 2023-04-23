Death – Obituary News : Mystery Surrounding Young Boxer’s Fatal Car Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

How did the young boxer, Gethins, meet his end in the car crash?

The Tragic Death of Young Boxer Oran Gethins

Introduction

It is with great sadness to announce that Oran Gethins, a talented young boxer, passed away at the young age of 20 years old. His death has been widely shared on social media pages, leaving behind his family, friends, and loved ones in grief.

The Accident

Oran Gethins was a member of the Sean McDermott Boxing Club, situated in Manorhamilton. He passed away after being involved in a single-car crash incident that took place in the Rathbraughan area of Sligo, close to his home. The accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning on 22nd April 2023.

Investigation Ongoing

After his unfortunate death, authorities began investigating the cause of the incident. Oran Gethins’ body was taken to the mortuary of Sligo University Hospital for further post-mortem examination activities. There is limited information available at present, but investigations are ongoing.

A Talented Boxer

Oran Gethins was an aspiring young boxer that had shown immense potential. In 2016, he won an Irish title for the Sean McDermott Boxing Club. His father was a coach of junior classes at the club.

A Devastating Loss

Oran Gethins was a beloved member of his family, friends, and loved ones. The news of his death broke the hearts of those closest to him. People from all around are expressing their sadness and condolences over social media. Accidents are becoming increasingly frequent, with many cases involving drinking and driving.

Conclusion

The loss of Oran Gethins is a sorrowful event. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends, and we hope that they find peace and solace in the days ahead. As further details become available concerning his death, we will update our article.