Death – Obituary News : Mystery surrounds son’s death in accident

The death of Harikaran: The mysterious case that needs investigation

The background of Harikaran

Harikaran was a 24-year-old B. Tech graduate who used to do decoration work with his friends. He lived on Mission Road in Manjakuppam, Cuddalore. On the night of 24th August 2021, his life came to an abrupt end, and it was a mysterious one.

The events leading to Harikaran’s death

At 3:30 am on the 24th of August, Harikaran’s friend Manjakuppam Sundararajeelu, 25, was cycling to Puducherry with Harikaran. Suddenly, Harikaran fell off his bike, and Sundararajeelu could not revive him. He immediately called Harikaran’s family and the police.

The police arrived on the scene and took Harikaran’s body to the hospital for a post-mortem. However, the family members were not satisfied with the police investigation. They believed that Harikaran’s death was suspicious and demanded a thorough investigation.

The family’s complaint and the police’s response

Despite the family’s request to investigate Harikaran’s death, the police did not take any action. They did not even register a case as the family did not file a formal complaint. However, the family members were not aware that they needed to file a complaint for the police to take action.

The police’s lack of action led to the family’s frustration, and they sought the help of the media. The media highlighted the case, and it caught the attention of the public.

The media’s involvement

The media’s involvement in Harikaran’s case led to a widespread demand for justice. The media highlighted the family’s plight and the police’s lack of action. They also questioned the police’s procedure for investigating suspicious deaths.

The media’s reports created a public outcry, and the police were forced to take action. They registered a case and began investigating Harikaran’s death.

The investigation and the findings

The police’s investigation revealed that Harikaran had consumed alcohol before his death. They also found a head injury, which they suspected was the cause of his death. However, they could not find any evidence of foul play.

The police questioned Sundararajeelu, who was with Harikaran at the time of his death. He stated that Harikaran had fallen off his bike, and he could not revive him. He denied any involvement in Harikaran’s death.

The police also questioned Harikaran’s friends and family members. They did not find any evidence of anyone having a motive to harm Harikaran.

The family’s reaction to the findings

The family members were not satisfied with the police’s findings. They believed that there was foul play involved in Harikaran’s death. They questioned the police’s investigation and demanded a re-investigation.

They also sought the help of a private investigator to look into Harikaran’s death. The private investigator’s findings revealed that there were discrepancies in the police’s investigation. They also found evidence of foul play, which the police had overlooked.

The aftermath of Harikaran’s death

The investigation into Harikaran’s death highlighted the flaws in the police’s procedure for investigating suspicious deaths. It also raised questions about the police’s ability to handle sensitive cases.

The family’s struggle for justice led to a widespread demand for police reform. It also highlighted the need for citizens to be aware of their rights and the procedures for filing complaints.

In conclusion, Harikaran’s death was a mysterious one that required a thorough investigation. The police’s lack of action and the family’s struggle for justice highlighted the flaws in the system. It is essential to ensure that such cases are investigated thoroughly, and justice is served.

