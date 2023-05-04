Death – Obituary News : Nadia and Omar’s Father Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Actor Nadia Jamil and Businessman Omar Jamil’s Father Abdul Jalil Jamil Passes Away

On Thursday, Abdul Jalil Jamil, the father of Pakistani veteran actor Nadia Jamil and businessman Omar Jamil, passed away. Born on February 18, 1945, Abdul was the youngest son of Sheikh Mohammad Jamil and Hafeeza Jamil.

A Life Well-Lived

Abdul Jalil Jamil had a long and fulfilling life that was filled with love, adventure, and meaningful relationships. He met the love of his life, Nusrat, when he was only 18, and together they shared six decades of marriage, raising three children – Nadia, Omar, and their first child who passed away – and enjoying the company of friends, family, dogs, and grandchildren.

A Man of Faith and Spirituality

Abdul Jalil Jamil was a man of great faith and spirituality. He instilled the love for Allah in his children and engaged in spirited conversations about life, God, faith, psychology, and the human condition. He was a movie addict and enjoyed spending time in front of his massive TV.

A Love for Literature and Poetry

Abdul Jalil Jamil was an avid reader and introduced his children to the world of literature, poetry, and science fiction. He loved science fiction and introduced his son Omar to Isaac Asimov, Arthur C Clarke, Robert Heinlein, Frank Herbert, and many others. He instilled in his children a love for books, philosophy, and above all, Allah. He loved poetry and was a complete, incurable romantic – often reciting Ghalib, Faiz, or Neruda to his children.

A Fond Farewell

Abdul Jalil Jamil is survived by his wife Nuschie (Nusrat Jamil), his children, and siblings, Farooq, Tariq, and Nighat. Nadia and Omar took to social media to share the news of their father’s passing and requested their fans and well-wishers to pray for his peaceful transition.

“We belong to Allah and to Allah we return. Please pray my beautiful father has a peaceful transition,” Nadia wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of her father.

Omar also penned a heartfelt note, stating, “We are grateful for the time we had with him, and we take comfort in knowing that he is now reunited with our brother. We will miss him terribly, but we find peace in the knowledge that he is at peace.”

Final Thoughts

Abdul Jalil Jamil lived a remarkable life, full of love, laughter, and meaningful relationships. His legacy will live on through his wife, children, and grandchildren, who will cherish the memories they shared with him. May he rest in peace.

News Source : Tribune

Source Link :Nadia and Omar Jamil’s father passes away/