Death – Obituary News : ‘Nana Baubles’ of Wales dies at 80 | UK News

UK News: Nana Baubles, grandma of Wales, passes away at the age of 80.

Wales’ Nana Baubles, Sylvia Pope, passed away at the age of 80 after a brief illness. Earlier in December 2021, Sylvia had brought joy to numerous people by breaking the Guinness World Record for her collection of baubles. She had spent over 30 years collecting the baubles, which included unique items such as a lobster, hamburger, Big Ben, Disney characters, and special baubles made by her grandkids and friends. The baubles were sourced from different places across the world, including Harrods and Macy’s stores in New York. Sylvia’s favourite was a Royal Doulton Royal Jubilee bauble commemorating the late Queen. Her festive decorations, worth £15,000, adorned the living room ceiling in her Swansea-based home.

Sylvia’s granddaughter, Claire Bennett, referred to her as ‘Nana Baubles’ after she broke the world record. She stated that the family was proud of Sylvia’s achievement, and her great-grandchildren cherished the Guinness World Record book. Sylvia was known for spending four months every year putting up the decorations starting in September to make her home merry and bright. She was the life and soul of any party and enjoyed her job at Castle Bingo, where she worked for several decades.

Sylvia’s passing has left a massive void in the lives of her three children, eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous friends. She was loved and cherished by all who knew her and left an indelible mark of joy and happiness in the hearts of the people she touched.

