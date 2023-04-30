Death – Obituary News : Nandish Sandhu’s Brother Dies from Cancer; Actor’s Emotional Post on Insta

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nandish Sandhu’s sibling loses battle with cancer; the actor shares a poignant message on Instagram (See Post)

Uttaran Actor Nandish Sandhu Mourns the Demise of His Brother Onkar Singh Sandhu

Introduction

Nandish Sandhu, who gained fame from the popular TV show Uttaran, recently took to social media to mourn the loss of his younger brother, Onkar Singh Sandhu. The actor shared an emotional post on Instagram, bidding farewell to his beloved brother who passed away on April 28 due to cancer.

A Heartfelt Goodbye to a Beloved Brother

Nandish Sandhu’s Instagram post was a heartfelt tribute to his younger brother, whom he affectionately called “chote.” The actor expressed his grief and sorrow at the loss of his brother and shared how much he will miss him. Nandish’s post read, “Goodbye my brother. Will miss you always chote.”

A Tragic Loss to the Family

Onkar Singh Sandhu’s untimely demise has come as a shock to the Sandhu family and their friends. The young man was battling cancer for a while and had been undergoing treatment. However, he lost his battle against the deadly disease on April 28. The news of Onkar’s death has left the family devastated, and they are still coming to terms with their loss.

Condolences Pour in for Nandish and his Family

Nandish Sandhu’s post has garnered a lot of attention on social media, with fans and well-wishers pouring in their condolences for the actor and his family. Many celebrities and fellow actors have also expressed their sorrow and shared their thoughts and prayers with the Sandhu family during this difficult time.

