Death – Obituary News : “Natanael Cano Shot: What Happened?”

Was Natanael Cano shot?

Who is Natanael Cano?

Natanael Cano is a Mexican rapper and singer-songwriter known for his innovative fusion of traditional Mexican corridos and American hip-hop music. With the release of his debut album, “Todo Es Diferente,” in 2019, he quickly rose to stardom.

Did Natanael Cano Get Shot?

Rumors have been circulating online that the musician was involved in a shooting while celebrating his birthday in Cancun, Mexico. However, he has not confirmed or denied these rumors.

Natanael Cano Health Update

The singer-songwriter was involved in a serious motorcycle accident in December 2022. He has not shared much about his recovery process, but has been seen wearing a leg cast and using a wheelchair.

Natanael Cano Real Name and Age

Natanael Cano was born on May 1, 2001, in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. He is currently 21 years old.