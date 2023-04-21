Death – Obituary News : National Australian Shepherd Association President Dies: Meg Carpenter Obituary

Meg Carpenter, the President of the National Australian Shepherd Association, has passed away. Her obituary has been added to the database.

Meg Carpenter, National Australian Shepherd Association President, Passes Away

Profound Loss and Sorrow felt by the National Australian Shepherd Association The National Australian Shepherd Association is grieving deeply after hearing the news of Meg Purnell-Carpenter’s passing. She was the CEO of the organization for a significant period of time and was greatly respected by her colleagues.

A Respected Judge and Breeder of Working and Pastoral Breeds Meg was not only a judge on a national and worldwide level, but she was also renowned for breeding a variety of working and pastoral breeds. Her dogs won awards in both national and international competitions, and her contributions to the world of canine breeding made her a respected figure in the community of dog lovers.

A Career Spanning More Than Four Decades Meg started her work in canine breeding in 1978, and since then, she has been a constant presence in the industry. She founded Overhill Kennels, one of the first kennels in the area, and her reputation grew due to her success as a breeder. She also served as president of the National Australian Shepherd Association for over two decades.

A Sorely Missed Presence at the Ringside Meg’s vibrant presence and leadership at the ringside will be greatly missed by her colleagues and the wider community. Her contributions to the world of canine breeding and her dedication to the National Australian Shepherd Association will not be forgotten.

Final Thoughts The loss of Meg is deeply felt by those who knew and worked with her. We extend our sincere condolences to her family during this trying time.