Death – Obituary News : National League MVP Dick Groat dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former MVP of the National League, Dick Groat, has passed away.

Former National League MVP and Eight-Time All-Star Dick Groat Passes Away at 92

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced the passing of former National League MVP and eight-time All-Star Dick Groat this morning at the age of 92. Groat was a highly regarded player who had a remarkable career in both baseball and basketball.

A Two-Sport Athlete

Groat was not only a Major League Baseball player but also had a brief stint in the National Basketball Association after his historic basketball career at Duke University, where his number is retired. He was the third overall pick in the 1952 NBA draft but only played for one season after enlisting in the Army and focusing on his baseball career following his discharge.

A Remarkable Career in Baseball

Groat bypassed the minor leagues entirely and jumped right from his career at Duke into Major League Baseball. He finished third in the 1952 NL Rookie of the Year voting before serving two years in the Army. Upon returning in 1955, he continued to post similar numbers for his next two seasons and took a step forward in 1957, the first of four seasons in which he would receive MVP votes.

From 1957-1964, Groat batted a combined .299/.340/.393, regularly making the All-Star team along the way and four times garnering some level of MVP consideration. In 1960, he won a batting title and was named the National League MVP. He also finished as the MVP runner-up to Sandy Koufax in 1963 — Groat’s first season with the Cardinals after being traded from Pittsburgh.

Groat played in parts of 14 Major League seasons: nine with the Pirates, three with the Cardinals, two with the Phillies and one partial season with the Giants. He retired as a lifetime .286/.330/.366 batter with 2138 hits, 39 home runs, 352 doubles, 67 triples, 829 runs scored, and 707 runs batted in. He won World Series rings with the Pirates in 1960 and with the Cardinals in 1964, helping both clubs topple the Yankees in the Fall Classic.

A Beloved Broadcaster

After his playing days, Groat spent 40 years as a broadcaster for the University of Pittsburgh’s men’s basketball team, further endearing himself to hometown fans and further establishing his legacy in his native city’s sporting lore.

Dick Groat will be remembered as one of the greatest two-sport talents we’ve ever seen, a World Series champion in both Pittsburgh and St. Louis, and a beloved broadcaster in his hometown. We at MLBTR extend our condolences to his family, friends, loved ones and the countless fans he accumulated over the course of a remarkable career.