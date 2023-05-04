Death – Obituary News : NC officer’s murder-suicide claims wife’s life

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

North Carolina Police Officer Kills Wife and Himself in Apparent Murder-Suicide

A North Carolina police officer, Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez, shot and killed his wife, Yenitza Arroyo-Torres, before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide, according to state authorities. Fayetteville police officers responded to Tavarez-Rodriguez’s home last Friday when he didn’t report to work at 6p.m, prompting his supervisors to check on him. Upon arrival, officers found the couple dead with gunshot wounds inside their home in the River Glen subdivision.

Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden told reporters during a press briefing that he requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to investigate their deaths as the incident involves a Fayetteville officer. The preliminary investigation “shows the couple died as the result of a murder-suicide,” the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Wednesday.

The preliminary autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office shows that the officer died from a single gunshot wound and his wife died as a result of “multiple gunshot wounds,” state authorities said. “Based on the preliminary investigation and the medical examiner’s preliminary findings, there is no reason to believe anyone else was involved, and there is no reason to believe there is a threat to the community or to law enforcement,” the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said.

Tavarez-Rodriguez had been with the department since June 2021 and was a military veteran, Braden said. The incident has left the Fayetteville community in shock, and residents have expressed their condolences to the couple’s family and friends.

The tragic incident has once again brought attention to the issue of gun violence in the United States. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 308 mass shootings in the country so far this year, with a total of 12,073 deaths, including homicides, suicides, and accidental shootings.

The issue of gun control has been a divisive topic in the country, with advocates calling for stricter gun laws to curb gun violence, while opponents argue that gun ownership is a constitutional right protected by the Second Amendment. President Joe Biden has vowed to take action on gun reform, including expanding background checks, banning assault weapons, and holding gun manufacturers accountable for their role in gun violence.

However, the issue remains a contentious one, with lawmakers divided along party lines on how to address it. The tragedy in Fayetteville serves as a reminder that gun violence can affect anyone, regardless of their background or profession. As the investigation into the murder-suicide continues, the community is left to mourn the loss of two lives and to reflect on the impact of gun violence in the country.

News Source : X101 Always Classic

Source Link :North Carolina cop found dead at home killed wife in murder-suicide: Officials/