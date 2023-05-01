Death – Obituary News : Neelum jeep accident death toll now at nine

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The number of fatalities in the Neelum jeep accident has increased to nine.

Tragedy Strikes as Nine Tourists Lose Their Lives in Azad Kashmir’s Neelum Valley

Nine tourists lost their lives in a tragic accident in Azad Kashmir’s Neelum Valley area while returning from Tao Butt. The incident occurred last night at Grace Valley in the upper area of the Neelam district when a jeep went out of control and fell into the Neelam River.

Immediate Response by Rescue Teams

As soon as the accident was reported, police, locals, and army reached the spot. The rescue teams worked tirelessly to save the victims. The teams recovered the dead body of a tourist, while five injured including the driver were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Reason Behind the Tragic Incident

According to the police, the jeep went out of control and fell into the middle of the Neelum River, due to which nine tourists lost their lives. Rescue activities are currently underway to search for the missing tourists. However, the administration has declared that there is no chance of their survival.

Victims of the Accident

The victims of the accident include Ghulam Mir, Moeen, Hasnain Shahzad, Shah Nawaz, Waleed Abrar, Hasan Safdar, Zain Safdar, Bilal Maqbool, Azhar Ashraf, Rahim Khan, and Raheel. It is said that all the victims belong to the same family from Lahore.

Injured Tourists

The injured tourists include two local people and three tourists. One of the tourists’ bodies was shifted to the Muzaffarabad military hospital for further medical attention.

The Tragic Incident Sends Shockwaves Across the Country

This tragic incident has sent shockwaves across the country as tourists from all over the world come to enjoy the natural beauty of Azad Kashmir’s Neelum Valley. The authorities have expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved families and have promised to take strict measures to ensure the safety of tourists visiting the area.

Conclusion

The tragic incident has highlighted the importance of taking adequate safety measures while traveling in areas prone to accidents. It is essential to be vigilant and cautious while driving in unfamiliar terrain. We hope that such incidents do not occur in the future, and the authorities take necessary steps to ensure the safety of tourists visiting the area.