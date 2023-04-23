Death – Obituary News : New Leopard fatality in Kuno NP: Uday’s demise linked to Bamiri.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A second leopard has passed away at Kuno National Park, following the loss of Cheetah Uday due to Bamiri.

Headline: Another cheetah dies in Sheopur’s Kuno National Park due to bamiery conflict

Introduction: The conservation efforts in Kuno National Park suffered another setback as a cheetah died recently due to the ongoing human-wildlife conflict, particularly regarding the use of bamiery (barbed wire fences) in the area. This incident underscores the urgent need for proactive measures to mitigate the threats to the endangered species and their habitats.

Main Section:

According to the park authorities, the dead cheetah was a female adult, and her carcass was found in the core area of the park, near a bamiery fence erected by a farmer. The preliminary investigation suggests that the cheetah might have accidentally got entangled in the fence while chasing its prey, or while trying to cross the barrier to reach its habitat.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time such a tragedy has occurred in Kuno National Park. In the past year, at least two other cheetahs have died due to the same reason. Apart from cheetahs, other wildlife, such as hyenas, foxes, and small mammals, are also vulnerable to the bamiery fences, which pose a serious threat to their mobility, safety, and survival. Moreover, the fences also fragment the natural habitats of the species, making it difficult for them to maintain ecological connectivity and genetic diversity.

The main reason why farmers in the area use bamiery fences is to protect their crops from the wild animals that often encroach on their farms. However, this method is unsustainable in the long run, as it not only harms the wildlife, but also reduces the soil fertility and water-holding capacity of the land. Moreover, it creates a vicious cycle of conflict, where the farmers retaliate by poisoning or shooting the animals, which further intensifies the conflicts.

To address this complex issue, the park authorities need to adopt a multifaceted approach that involves not only the farmers, but also the local communities, the government agencies, and the conservation NGOs. Some of the possible solutions include:

Providing alternative livelihood opportunities to the farmers, such as eco-tourism, organic farming, or agroforestry, that are compatible with the conservation goals and generate sustainable income.

Promoting awareness among the locals about the ecological significance of the park, the value of biodiversity, and the negative impacts of bamiery fences and other harmful practices.

Strengthening the enforcement of wildlife protection laws, ensuring that the perpetrators of wildlife crimes are punished, and raising the penalties and compensations for the damages caused by the conflicts.

Improving the connectivity and management of the habitat corridors, by restoring degraded habitats, removing the invasive species, and implementing the landscape-level conservation strategies that involve multiple stakeholders.

Conclusion:

The death of another cheetah in Kuno National Park is a wake-up call for the conservationists and the policymakers to take urgent actions to address the root causes of human-wildlife conflicts and devise sustainable solutions that benefit both the wildlife and the humans. By doing so, we can ensure that the future generations can witness the magnificent creatures like cheetahs roaming freely in their natural habitats, and that the biodiversity and the ecosystem services are protected for the benefit of all.