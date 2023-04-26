Death – Obituary News : New revelations on Tylee Ryan’s death in Lori Vallow’s trial

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Disturbing details on the cause of Tylee Ryan’s death were revealed for the first time during Lori Vallow’s murder trial, with reports indicating that the young teen’s body exhibited signs of severe harm.

The remains of Lori Vallow’s 16-year-old daughter, Tylee, were recovered in three separate bags, and the cause of death has been ruled homicide by unspecified means, according to Ada County Chief forensic pathologist Garth Warren, who revealed the information in court. It took officials a week to determine Tylee’s cause of death due to the grim state of her remains. Warren said that the organs that remained in Tylee’s body had severe decomposition, significant burning artifacts, they were charred and shrunken, and her bones also had significant damage from being burned.

Tylee and Lori’s other child, JJ, 7, were found dead in June 2020, months after they vanished in September 2019. Their bodies were charred and wrapped in plastic bags and buried in the backyard of Lori’s fifth husband, Chad Daybell. JJ was found in a black plastic bag with a white plastic bag wrapped over his head with duct tape. Bruising was found on JJ’s body during his autopsy, and his ankles and hands were bound, and his mouth was covered with duct tape.

Lori appeared to be crying in court while pictures of JJ’s body were being shown.

