Death – Obituary News : New video from death metal icons OBITUARY: ‘Dying Of Everything’

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

OBITUARY, the legendary death metal band, has unveiled their latest music video for the track ‘Dying Of Everything’ (Relapse Records), through Metal Planet Music.

Legendary Florida death metal band, Obituary, has unveiled the official music video for their latest album, Dying Of Everything, featuring footage shot during their winter European tour by Natalie Wood and edited by Frank Huang. The band is excited about the fact that the video footage was shot in multiple cities and countries and represents the raw and real live performances that they are known for. The band will begin their spring North America tour beginning 28th April through late May, supported by Immolation, Blood Incantation, and Ingrown. The band’s new Dolby Atmos mix of their critically acclaimed 2020 released album, Dying of Everything is available on Apple Music, Tidal, and Amazon Music. The new spatial audio mix provides an advanced surround sound experience that immerses the listener in traditional death metal music.

Dying of Everything is part of Obituary’s vast catalogue and retains the killer studio sound that the band has been perfecting since 2007’s monstrous Xecutioner’s Return. Their albums Slowly We Rot and Cause of Death are classics in the early days of Obituary, and Dying of Everything maintains the same level of quality in their 2020s album releases. Vocalist John Tardy attributes their continued success to their passion, relentless touring activities and their do-it-yourself attitude. Despite being in the music scene since the 1980s, John Tardy reveals that the band is having more fun than ever before.

Obituary is made up of John Tardy on vocals, Donald Tardy on drums, Trevor Peres on rhythm guitar, Terry Butler on bass guitar and Ken Andrews on lead guitar. The Dying Of Everything album features ten tracks packed with classic death metal sound, including “Barely Alive”, “The Wrong Time”, “Without a Conscience”, “War”, “Dying of Everything”, “My Will To Live”, “By the Dawn”, “Weaponize the Hate”, “Torn Apart” and “Be Warned”.

For more information, visit their website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Bandcamp and YouTube channel. Obituary’s Dying of Everything album is available for purchase on LP/CD/CS/Digital via Relapse.com.