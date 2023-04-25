Death – Obituary News : “Newborn Dies During Toilet Birth in Kolkata”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A tragic incident occurred in Kolkata where a woman gave birth to a baby in a toilet. The newborn, unfortunately, died during treatment. The baby was found thrown from a window.

Shocking Incident in Kolkata: Newborn Baby Thrown out of Window and Dies

Recently, a heinous incident took place in Kolkata that has sent shock waves throughout the nation. A woman in the Kasba area of Kolkata gave birth to a child inside the toilet of her house, where she claimed she didn’t even know she was pregnant. However, instead of seeking help or assistance, the mother threw the newborn out of the window by breaking the window of the toilet.

The newborn was found crying in a pool of blood outside the woman’s house, and immediately rushed to the hospital. It was reported that the baby was not only premature but had also suffered severe injuries due to the fall. Despite seeking medical attention, the baby could not survive and passed away a day later.

The incident has caused widespread outrage and concern amongst the citizens of Kolkata, who have been left reeling in disbelief at the inhumane and appalling act of the mother. Police have identified the mother and arrested her on charges of murder and attempting to conceal evidence. The woman has since confessed to her heinous crime and has been presented before a local court for further proceedings.

The Need for Awareness and Support

This unfortunate incident highlights the need for increased awareness and support for mothers who may not have access to adequate healthcare facilities or the resources to care for their newborns. It also emphasizes the need for society to be more empathetic and understanding towards those who may be struggling with mental health issues or lack of support.

Now more than ever, it is crucial to spread awareness about the importance of seeking assistance during pregnancy and childbirth, and providing access to resources for those who may be in need. Additionally, we need to create a more supportive environment where mothers can feel empowered to seek help and support without fear of judgment or scrutiny.

In Conclusion

The tragic incident in Kolkata serves as a harsh reminder of the importance of awareness, resources, and support for mothers and newborns. We must work towards creating a more compassionate and supportive society where all individuals have access to the resources and assistance they need. Only then can we prevent such horrific incidents from occurring in the future.