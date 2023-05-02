Death – Obituary News : NH guards on leave after inmate death in psych ward

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Death of New Hampshire Psychiatric Patient Sparks Investigation into Facility

Multiple New Hampshire corrections officers have been placed on leave as authorities investigate the death of a patient at the state’s secure psychiatric unit. The patient, Jason Rothe, 50, died on Saturday after a physical altercation with several corrections officers, as reported by the attorney general’s office on Monday. An autopsy was inconclusive, and prison officials have stated that they are fully cooperating with the investigation.

The secure psychiatric unit at the state prison treats inmates in need of acute psychiatric care, those found not guilty by reason of insanity, and those who haven’t committed crimes but are deemed too dangerous to remain at the state psychiatric hospital. However, the latter category has sparked protests by those who argue that civilly committed patients shouldn’t be housed with criminals. The state has faced multiple lawsuits, and lawmakers in recent years have allocated money to build a stand-alone forensic psychiatric hospital on the grounds of the state hospital to move such patients out of the prison.

“The Department of Corrections strives to provide adequate and appropriate care to all residents regardless of their history,” the department said in a statement. “Any death of a resident under the care and custody of the Department is a tragedy, and the Department extends its sympathy to the family of Mr. Rothe.”

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of inmates at the secure psychiatric unit. The New Hampshire Medical Society has called for an independent investigation into the unit, stating that it is “deeply disturbed by the recent death of a patient in the care of the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.”

Meanwhile, the New Hampshire chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has criticized the state’s practice of housing civilly committed patients in the same facility as convicted criminals. “It’s time for the state to take action and end this practice,” said Devon Chaffee, executive director of the New Hampshire ACLU. “The state must immediately move patients out of the secure psychiatric unit and into a facility that is designed to meet their unique needs.”

As investigations continue into the death of Jason Rothe, many are calling for reforms to the state’s mental health care system, including the construction of a standalone forensic psychiatric hospital and the hiring of more mental health professionals. The incident has highlighted the urgent need for better care and treatment for individuals with mental illness in New Hampshire’s correctional system.

