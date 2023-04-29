Death – Obituary News : Nicholas Alahverdian’s Death to Evade Law Enforcement: Case Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reported obituary of Nicholas Alahverdian is fraudulent as he is alleged to have faked his own death to evade arrest by law enforcement. Here are the details of the case.

The Controversial Case of Nicholas Alahverdian: Fake Obituary and Legal Troubles

In recent times, there has been a lot of talk surrounding the purported tribute of Nicholas Alahverdian that has been circulating online. However, reports have emerged that the tribute is actually fake, and that Alahverdian, a former resident of Rhode Island, faked his death to evade law enforcement.

Nicholas Alahverdian was a child welfare advocate and author who exposed the abuses and corruption in the Rhode Island child care system. He was a survivor of terrible abuse and neglect at the hands of his foster parents and state-contracted group homes. Alahverdian fought for his right to education and sued the state for violating his constitutional rights. He also lobbied for legislative changes to improve the quality and oversight of child care services.

Alahverdian was born on July 11, 1987, in Rhode Island. He claimed that his parents were abusive and alcoholic and that they could not take care of him. He was diagnosed with social and emotional health issues, such as narcissistic behavioral disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. He was placed in mental care at various hospitals and later in the custody of the Division of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF), Rhode Island’s social service system.

Alahverdian claimed that he suffered abuse and neglect in the DCYF’s “night-to-night” program, where he had to spend his days at a DCYF building and his nights at various shelters around the state. In 2010, Alahverdian founded an organization called NexusGovernment, which he said was dedicated to transforming the DCYF and protecting the rights of children in state care.

In 2020, Alahverdian claimed he had non-Hodgkin lymphoma and had only weeks to live. He published an obituary on his website and social media accounts, saying he died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. However, this was a scam to avoid prosecution and deportation, as he fled the country after the FBI began a fraud investigation against him. The Rhode Island police had a warrant for him for failure to register as a sex offender.

While Alahverdian portrayed himself as a crusader for justice, he had a dark side that he kept hidden from most people. In 2008, he was convicted of sexual imposition and public indecency under the name Nicholas Rossi in Ohio after he grabbed and masturbated in front of a female student in a stairwell. He was sentenced to probation and ordered to register as a sex offender.

In 2021, Alahverdian was found in a hospital in Scotland, where he was undergoing treatment for Coronavirus. After faking his death, he moved to Scotland, where he resided under the name Arthur Knight. However, authorities identified him as Nicholas Alahverdian after his fingerprints were verified.

Authorities revealed that Alahverdian was wanted on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender in Rhode Island and that he was investigated by the FBI for fraud related to his NexusGovernment organization. They also said that Alahverdian was a suspect in a 2008 assault case in Utah, where he had allegedly physically assaulted a woman whom he had met on Myspace. The case had been reopened after DNA evidence from the victim matched Alahverdian’s profile in a national database of registered sex offenders.

He is currently awaiting deportation to the US, where he faces a long prison sentence if convicted.