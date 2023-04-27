Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The news of Nicholas Alahverdian’s death is said to be a false report. It is rumored that he allegedly passed away as a way to evade the authorities.

The Truth Behind the Reported Death of Nicholas Alahverdian

Childhood Trauma and Advocacy Efforts

Nicholas Alahverdian was born in Rhode Island in 1987 to abusive and alcoholic parents, which resulted in his placement in state care. He claimed to have suffered severe abuse and neglect while in the care of the Rhode Island Department of Children Youth and Families (DCYF). He was diagnosed with mental health and behavioral issues. Alahverdian campaigned for legislative reform to improve the quality and oversight of foster care services and fought for his right to an education.

NexusGovernment Organization and False Death Announcement

NexusGovernment, an organization dedicated to reforming the DCYF and protecting the rights of children in state care, was founded in 2010 by Alahverdian. However, the FBI investigated his organization for fraud, and he was wanted in Rhode Island for failing to register as a sex offender. Alahverdian announced in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and only had weeks to live. On his website and social media accounts, he posted an obituary stating that he died surrounded by family. It was later revealed that this was a ruse to avoid prosecution and extradition.

The Dark Side of Nicholas Alahverdian

Alahverdian had a history of sexual assault, including a conviction in Ohio in 2008 for sexual imposition and public indecency. He was also a suspect in a rape case in Utah in 2008, where he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on Myspace. After DNA evidence from the victim matched Alahverdian’s profile in a national database of registered sex offenders, the case was reopened.

Arrest and Extradition

Alahverdian fled to Scotland after faking his death and taking the name Arthur Knight. After his fingerprints were verified, he was identified by authorities and is currently awaiting extradition to the United States. Alahverdian faces a lengthy prison sentence if convicted of his crimes.

In Conclusion

The case of Nicholas Alahverdian emphasizes the significance of transparency and accountability in the foster care system. While fighting for the rights of children in state care, Alahverdian’s own history revealed a darker side that he kept hidden from the public. The fake obituary he published to avoid law enforcement shows how far some people will go to avoid facing the consequences of their actions. It is important to continue advocating for the safety and well-being of children in state care while also holding those in positions of power accountable for any wrongdoing.