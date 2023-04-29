Death – Obituary News : Nicky Moffatt’s Cause of Death: Guitarist & Musician

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of death of renowned guitarist and musician Nicky Moffatt? The explanation of his passing is being sought.

Famous guitarist and musician Nicky Moffatt passed away, leaving his family, friends, and music lovers devastated. Nicky was an incredible band member who lived the rock and roll lifestyle and always had a smile on his face. He was a talented songwriter and storyteller who deeply connected with his culture, family, and community.

Nicky’s passing was announced by Stray Blacks, who posted an emotional statement on their official Facebook page. The statement expressed the band’s devastation and shared their love and thoughts with Nicky’s family and community.

Nicky’s cause of death has not been disclosed, and his family has asked for privacy during this difficult time. His son, Joel Wiggins, shared a heartfelt message about his father’s passing, expressing his love and gratitude for the time they had together.

The Stray Blacks have been a part of the Victorian Koorie community for 20 years, delighting audiences all over the world with their unique blend of country, rock, and reggae music. They established their residency at Carlton’s John Curtin Hotel in the early 1990s, providing a gathering place for the larger community to enjoy good music and company.

Following Nicky’s passing, many tributes have been posted online, expressing love and condolences to his family and friends. Nicky’s talent and passion for music will be remembered and celebrated by many.

