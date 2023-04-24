Death – Obituary News : Nicola Bulley’s death – what caused it?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What Happened to Nicola Bulley? The Search for Answers Continues

Nicola Bulley: A Tragic Disappearance

On the 27th of January 2023, Nicola Bulley disappeared while on a walk with her dog along the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire. Despite an extensive search involving various teams and locals, no trace of her was found.

Searching for Clues

On the 19th of February, a couple walking their dog discovered Bulley’s body in the river approximately a mile downstream from where she went missing. The identification of her body had to be done using her dental records, as its condition made a visual identification impossible.

However, her cause of death remains a mystery, with the results of the autopsy yet to be released. Nevertheless, divers have returned to the river where her body was found to conduct investigative work to confirm the cause of her death, at the request of Dr. James Adeley, HM Senior Coroner for Lancashire.

Investigating All Possibilities

The inquest into Bulley’s death is scheduled for June 26, 2023, at County Hall in Preston. According to an HM Coroner spokesperson, the investigation will take some time to ensure that the most comprehensive possible picture of the facts surrounding her death is presented. This will help provide closure for Bulley’s partner, Paul Ansell, and their two children.

Remembering Nicola Bulley

Nicola Jane Bulley was a 45-year-old mortgage advisor, originally from Essex, who had moved to Lancashire in the late 1990s. She lived in the village of Inskip with her life partner, and they had two daughters. Reports suggest Bulley had faced challenges with alcohol abuse and perimenopause-related issues. On January 10, the police and health professionals attended the family’s home in response to a “concern for welfare.”

The circumstances surrounding Bulley’s disappearance and tragic death continue to shock and sadden many. Her family and friends have created a fundraising page in her memory, with proceeds going towards the search and rescue team who worked tirelessly to find her.

