Nicole Hutchinson: A Life Cut Short in a Tragic Car Accident in Dallas, Texas

On June 16, 1990, Joseph Hutchinson Jr. and Janice (Smith) Hutchinson were blessed with the arrival of their daughter, Nicole M. Hutchinson, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She spent her entire life in the area and received her education at Indiana Vo-Tech, where she participated in various programs, including cosmetology. Nicole also had prior experience working with children of different age groups.

Nicole cherished spending time outdoors with her beloved daughter, Brooklynne, as well as with her friends and extended family. However, on a fateful day in Dallas, Texas, Nicole’s life was cut short in a tragic car accident. She was only 26 years old at the time of her passing.

Nicole was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Richard Smith, and paternal grandfather, Joseph D. Hutchinson Sr. Both had passed away before the birth of Nicole’s great-grandchild. She is survived by her parents, daughter Brooklynne Vogel, maternal grandmother Blanche Smith, paternal grandmother Ida Hutchinson, and a considerable number of paternal, maternal, and maternal aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Friends and family came together to mourn Nicole’s passing on Monday, October 31. The visitation was held at Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. on 146 Chandler Avenue, starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until the start of the ceremony at 2 p.m. The Reverend Mark Griffith presided over the gathering and acted as the master of ceremonies for the occasion.

The funeral and subsequent interment took place at the cemetery located atop Mount Tabor. Those who did not wish to send flowers to the family but still wanted to make a contribution towards Nicole’s final expenses could do so through the funeral home. The preparations were entrusted to Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., which promotes itself as the “Exclusive Provider of Veterans and Family Memorial Care.”

Nicole’s passing was a tragedy that left her family and loved ones devastated. She will be remembered as a kind and loving mother, daughter, and friend who had a passion for the outdoors and spending time with her family. May she rest in peace.

