Death – Obituary News : Nigerian student beaten to death on campus, 15+ arrested

Over 15 individuals were detained following the fatal assault of a Nigerian student by a group on campus.

More than 15 students from Obafemi Awolowo University, one of Nigeria’s top universities, have been arrested following the death of a final-year civil engineering student, Okoli Ahinze, who was attacked by a mob on campus on the 11th of April. The late Ahinze, who was believed to be in his late 20s, was accused of stealing a phone belonging to another student. Witnesses said that he was beaten severely while living in his hostel by a group of students conducting a form of punishment known as Scientific Maximum Shishi (SMS). This punishment is unique to the university in the ancient city of Ile-Ife in Osun state and is meted out to students who have committed a crime on campus. Victims are usually beaten and made to walk around campus buildings and accommodation blocks to publicly shame them. Ahinze’s death spurred protests by students who called for an end to SMS on campus.

John Akintunde, the general secretary of the technology and engineering students’ association, wrote to the university’s dean of student affairs, demanding action to stop SMS on campus. The university has set up a panel to investigate Ahinze’s death. In a statement, a university spokesperson has strongly condemned the incident, which violates both national laws and university regulations. Preliminary investigations indicate that Ahinze died as a result of a mob action, following allegations that he stole a phone. The matter has been reported to the police, who have commenced investigations. The university administration warned students to abstain from taking laws into their own hands and to always report any criminal activities to the university authorities for immediate action.

Idowu Idowu, a student at Obafemi Awolowo University, noted that SMS should be stopped, stating that he once heard the voice of a boy being beaten by a group of students in the secretariat for a case of theft. He called for more innovative forms of punishment that would transform offenders. SMS is believed to have started following the murder of five students on campus in 1999, allegedly by members of a cult group that operated on campus.