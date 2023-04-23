Death – Obituary News : Nigerian Woman Stabbed to Death by Man

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A young Nigerian woman was fatally stabbed by a man.

Abuja Lady Mourns Cousin’s Tragic Death by Stabbing



Tragic news struck the family of Ene from Abuja when her cousin, Oyije, was brutally stabbed to death. The unfortunate incident has left Ene and the family in deep mourning, with the overwhelming pain and sorrow that comes with losing a loved one.



In a heartfelt Facebook post on Friday, April 21, 2023, Ene paid tribute to her departed cousin, expressing her deep sadness and the incredible sense of loss felt by the entire family. Ene also revealed that the family intends to make sure that the man responsible for the death of Oyije, rots in jail, as justice must be served.



The post reads: “Oyije my sister, why do you have to leave me this early? You are young and full of life. You left without saying goodbye. They are seriously on your case. They will make sure the guy that stabbed you rots in jail. But, oh how I wish you could wake up. Oyije, your death has left a space in my heart which no one can fill. My favorite cousin, sister. Kai, I can’t type RIP. Oyije, why?”



The news of Oyije’s death has indeed shaken the entire community, and Ene’s heartfelt tribute has touched the hearts of many people. The sudden loss of a young life is a terrible thing, and it’s all the more shocking when it’s as a result of a violent, senseless act.



It’s a reminder to all of us to cherish and value the time we have with our loved ones each day. Oyije’s family and friends will never be the same again, but they have taken comfort in the fact that justice will be served, and the person responsible will face the consequences of his actions.



In a time where there are too many cases of injustice and unpunished crimes, it is reassuring when we hear of situations where the offender is held accountable for their actions. It is a necessary step in the healing process, and helps loved ones to find some closure, knowing that the person responsible has been brought to justice.



In-loving memory of Oyije, we pray for her and her family, and hope their hearts find the strength to bear this great loss.