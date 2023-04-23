Death – Obituary News : No charges for Florida man in Tampa student shooting

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Florida man will not face charges in connection with the shooting of a college student from Tampa.

According to an announcement made by the Hillsborough County state attorney, a man who fatally shot a University of Tampa student who mistakenly got into his car last fall will not face charges. Carson Senfield, a 19-year-old student, was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends when he ordered an Uber near his home in Tampa Bay, Florida. He was shot in the chest by the unnamed man, who claimed that he feared for his life when Senfield entered his car. Although Senfield was shot due to a misunderstanding, the state attorney stated that the use of deadly force by the shooter was justified.

Family attorney calls decision a “miscarriage of justice”

Following the announcement, Ralph Fernandez, the Senfield family attorney, called the decision a “miscarriage of justice, clear and manifest.” He argued that the shooter should not have reacted so violently, as Senfield was simply making a mistake. Fernandez stated that his client’s death was unacceptable, and that the shooter should have at least tried to ensure the mistaken passenger did not pose a threat to him.

The use of Stand Your Ground draws criticism

The fact that the shooter will not face charges has drawn criticism from some members of the public, with Attorney A.J. Alvarez claiming that “Stand Your Ground has gotten to the point now where it’s breeding individuals looking to shoot someone.” While some may argue that the shoot first, ask questions later mentality has its merits, others are concerned about the potential for incidents like this to become more common.

University of Tampa offers condolences

The University of Tampa released a statement following Senfield’s death, expressing their sadness and extending condolences to the student’s family and friends, as well as those affected by the incident. The university also values all members of their community and is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Senfield.

Shooter remains unidentified

The shooter’s identity remains undisclosed due to Marsy’s law, which aims to protect victim’s identities. Despite his involvement in Senfield’s death, the shooter is being considered a victim since he feared for his life.