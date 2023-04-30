Death – Obituary News : Nongstoin’s Ex-MLA Endro Lawphniaw Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former MLA from Nongstoin, Endro Lawphniaw, has passed away.

Former Cabinet Minister and Nongstoiñ MLA Endro Lawphniaw Passes Away at 83

On Saturday, April 30, former Cabinet Minister and Nongstoiñ MLA Endro Lawphniaw passed away at his residence at Dhankheti-Malki. He was 83 years old. The news of his passing has left the people of Meghalaya in shock and mourning.

Endro Lawphniaw had won his first Assembly Constituency election from Nongstoin in 1978 from the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP). He went on to serve as the Cabinet Minister in the Meghalaya government, where he worked tirelessly for the development of his constituency and the state as a whole.

The news of his passing was met with an outpouring of condolences and tributes from his colleagues, friends, and constituents. Many remembered him as a humble and dedicated public servant who always put the needs of the people first.

Funeral Arrangements

The funeral of Endro Lawphniaw will be held on May 1, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Mawkhar Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Mission Compound. The family has requested that all attendees follow the COVID-19 protocols and maintain social distancing during the funeral.

Legacy

Endro Lawphniaw’s passing has left a void in the political and social landscape of Meghalaya. He will always be remembered as a leader who worked tirelessly for the betterment of his people and the state.

His legacy will continue to inspire generations of young leaders to follow in his footsteps and work for the welfare of the people. The people of Meghalaya will always be grateful for his service and dedication to the state.

Conclusion

Endro Lawphniaw’s passing is a great loss to the people of Meghalaya. His contributions to the state, both as a Cabinet Minister and MLA, will always be remembered. The people of Meghalaya mourn his passing and offer their condolences to his family and loved ones.