Death – Obituary News : Norwich Musician Sylvia Watering Passes at 90

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Norwich musician Sylvia Watering passed away at the age of 90. She was a talented musician who had a passion for playing various instruments. Her music touched the hearts of many and will be dearly missed.

Remembering Sylvia Audrey Shackleton Watering

Early Life and Musical Career

Sylvia Audrey Shackleton Watering was born in Ripon in 1932 to parents John Walter Shackleton and Amy Elizabeth. Her father was a tenor lay clerk in the Ripon Cathedral choir, and the family later moved to Norwich when he took up a position at Norwich Cathedral. Sylvia began playing the violin at a young age and studied at the prestigious Royal Academy of Music in London. She went on to become a string instrument teacher for Norfolk County Council and was involved in many musical organizations throughout her life.

Personal Life and Hobbies

Aside from music, Sylvia enjoyed playing hockey up to county level, running, and was a keen supporter of Norwich City Football Club. She also enjoyed traveling and once made the journey to John O’ Groats in Scotland on just a scooter. In 1970, she met Norwich clarinetist David Watering and they married. They had twins, Elizabeth and Graham, in 1972. David passed away in 1988 following an illness.

Later Years and Legacy

After retiring, Sylvia took up the practice of reflexology and other alternative therapies. In 2005, she became paralyzed following a spinal bleed, but showed immense courage and determination to rebuild her life. She continued to play in quartets and even took up swimming on a regular basis. In her later years, she was diagnosed with advanced dementia, but continued to enjoy playing board games and listening to music. Sylvia passed away at home with her family around her on April 1, 2022. She was a highly respected musician and an inspiration to all those around her.

Funeral and Charitable Donations

Sylvia’s funeral took place at Earlham Crematorium on April 26, 2022. Donations were raised for the Alzheimer’s Society in her memory.