Death – Obituary News : “NTA Inter Student Commits Suicide in District”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Inter student in NTR district commits suicide.

Nandigama village in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh witnessed a tragic incident when a 17-year-old student, Shaik Jan Sai, committed suicide after failing in his intermediate exams. The results of the intermediate exams were recently announced, and while some students were overjoyed with their marks, others were devastated. The pressure to perform well in exams is immense, and it often leads to severe mental stress and depression among students.

Shaik Jan Sai was a private school student who failed in his intermediate exams for the first time. He was reportedly depressed and anxious after seeing his results and took the extreme step of ending his life. His family members and friends were shocked by his sudden death and said that he did not share his problems with anyone. They also added that his death could have been avoided if he had received proper counseling and support.

This incident is not an isolated one, and many such cases have been reported across the country. Students who fail in exams often feel ashamed and guilty, which leads to severe depression and suicidal tendencies. It is essential to create awareness about mental health and provide counseling and support to students to help them cope with exam-related stress.

The authorities have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The incident has raised concerns about the education system and the pressure students face to perform well in exams. The government and educational institutions must take steps to address these issues and provide a supportive environment for students.

In conclusion, the death of Shaik Jan Sai is a tragic reminder of the pressures students face in today’s education system. It is essential to create a supportive and nurturing environment for students and provide them with the necessary counseling and support to cope with exam-related stress. Let us work together to prevent such incidents and ensure that no student feels alone or helpless in their struggles.