Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

I’m sorry, I need the original title to rewrite it. Please provide me with the original title.

Hero NYPD Detective Troy Patterson dies after 33 years in a coma while washing his car

After spending 33 years in a coma, NYPD Detective Troy Patterson has passed away. He was washing his car when a bullet struck him in the head, causing him to fall into a coma.

The incident

On August 7, 1986, Detective Patterson was off-duty and washing his car when he heard gunshots nearby. He immediately rushed to investigate and was struck by a stray bullet. The bullet entered his head and caused severe brain damage, putting him into a coma.

The aftermath

Despite being in a coma for over three decades, Detective Patterson’s family never gave up hope. They visited him every day and prayed for his recovery. However, after 33 years, his body finally gave out and he passed away.

During his time in the NYPD, Detective Patterson was known as a hero. He had received numerous commendations for his bravery and dedication to serving and protecting the people of New York City.

Tributes pour in

Following the news of Detective Patterson’s passing, tributes poured in from across the country. Many people took to social media to express their condolences and to share stories of how Detective Patterson had touched their lives.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also released a statement, saying, “Detective Patterson dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of New York City. His bravery and dedication will never be forgotten, and his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched.”

A legacy of heroism

Although Detective Patterson’s life was cut tragically short, his legacy of heroism will live on. He will always be remembered as a brave and dedicated officer who put his life on the line to protect others.

His passing is a reminder of the sacrifices that law enforcement officers make every day to keep our communities safe. As we mourn his loss, let us also honor his memory by continuing to support and appreciate the men and women who serve and protect us.

News Source : NY Breaking News

Source Link :Hero NYPD Detective Troy Patterson dies after 33 years in a coma while washing his car/