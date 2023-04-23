Death – Obituary News : Obese dad lets baby starve to death at 27st

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A father, who weighed 27 stones, allowed his infant daughter to die of starvation.

27-Stone Dad Jailed for Life After Letting Baby Daughter Starve to Death

A 26-year-old man named Christian Miguel Bishop-Torrence has been sentenced to life imprisonment after he admitted to the murder of his one-year-old daughter, Georgia. According to reports, the baby weighed just 8 lbs 8 oz (3.85kg) at the time of her death, which was even less than her birth weight.

The court heard that Bishop-Torrence, who weighs 375 lbs (170kg or 26.78 stone), had been clinically obsessive with his food and was on his way out for fast food with a friend when he saw his baby girl struggling to breathe. He persuaded his friend to drive the critically ill child to the hospital, where she died minutes later.

Investigators discovered that the couple, Bishop-Torrence and his wife Sage Angel Rose Wright, knowingly let their baby girl starve for months without seeking medical attention. A doctor testified in court that Georgia should have weighed between 22 and 24 lbs (9.9 and 10.8kg) at her age.

Horrified hospital medics reported the case to the Wichita Falls Police Department, who found the baby to be malnourished with sores all over her body. An autopsy confirmed that the baby had been “severely malnourished” and had been starved to death.

Wright, the mother of the baby, was also arrested and charged with capital murder. Jail records indicate that she weighs 381 lbs (173kg). The couple reportedly has two other children, who were found to be malnourished but expected to make a full recovery due to their age.

The Wichita County District Attorney, John Gillespie, expressed his shock at the horrific case and said that he would never forget the night when the baby was brought to the hospital.

The tragic death of baby Georgia highlights the importance of seeking medical attention for children, especially when they show signs of malnourishment or other health issues. It is crucial to prioritize the well-being of children over personal desires and obsessions, as neglecting their needs can have grave consequences.

