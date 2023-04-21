Death – Obituary News : Obituary: Defence Force AB Retiree Passes Away – Fox News

Able Seaman Obituary: Celebrating a Life of Service and Adventure

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Able Seaman Shivanand Mahase, a dedicated member of the armed forces and a beloved brother in arms. On April 19, 2023, he passed away peacefully, filled with the satisfaction of a life well-lived and an unwavering sense of purpose.

A Life of Service

Born on January 5, 2000, in Trinidad and Tobago, Able Seaman Mahase began his military career on August 3, 2018, when he joined the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard. Over the years, he distinguished himself as a hardworking, dedicated, and courageous member of the armed forces, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues and superiors alike.

During his time in service, Able Seaman Mahase participated in numerous joint military exercises, training programs, and humanitarian missions aimed at safeguarding the security and well-being of his fellow citizens. His contributions to the military and the nation will never be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Trinidadian and Tobagonian servicemen and women.

A Life of Adventure

In addition to his military career, Able Seaman Mahase was an avid adventurer who loved traveling, exploring new cultures, and pushing his physical and mental limits to new heights. He was passionate about scuba diving, mountaineering, and camping, and he spent much of his free time enjoying these activities with his friends and family.

However, he was also a man of great humility, always quick to acknowledge that his adventurous spirit was simply an expression of his deep appreciation for life and the world around him. He believed that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the beauty and wonder of this world, and he dedicated himself to making that vision a reality in whatever way he could.

A Final Tribute

As we mourn the loss of Able Seaman Mahase, we offer our deepest condolences to his wife, children, parents, siblings, and all his extended family and friends. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him, and his contributions to the military, the nation, and the world will never be forgotten. May he rest in peace, and may his family find comfort in knowing that he lived a life of courage, kindness, and adventure that will be remembered always.