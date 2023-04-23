Death – Obituary News : “Obituary: Esmeralda Backlund, 71, San Angelo Death Notice”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Esmeralda Backlund, age 71, passed away in San Angelo. Her death has been announced in the obituary database.

Esmeralda Backlund Obituary: Celebrating a Life of Love and Dedication

Introduction

On April 21, 2023, San Angelo, Texas, lost a beloved member of its community, Esmeralda Backlund. At the age of 71, Esmeralda peacefully passed away with her family by her side, leaving behind a legacy of love and dedication that will live on forever. In this obituary, we honor her life and celebrate the memories that she has left behind.

Family and Career

Esmeralda dedicated much of her life to her career at Ethicon, Inc. For many years, she worked tirelessly to build a successful career that allowed her to provide for her family. Alongside her career, Esmeralda found joy in the hobbies that brought her peace and relaxation. Crocheting, sewing, and cooking for her family brought her immense happiness and provided her with a sense of purpose.

Esmeralda was a devoted wife to her husband, Brian Backlund, and a loving mother to her three daughters, Rachel Buck and Nicholas Buck, Sara Backlund and Daniel Minor, and Angela Mathis and Toby Mathis. Her children and their spouses survived her passing, but her husband was left to mourn the loss of his beloved wife.

Life’s Simple Pleasures

Esmeralda appreciated the simple pleasures in life, and nothing made her happier than spending time with her family. During the weekends, she took impromptu drives with her husband, creating memories that they would cherish forever. Her loving spirit and caring nature were contagious, and everyone who knew her felt her warmth and compassion.

Family Legacy

Esmeralda’s siblings Anselma Arambula, Sylvia Reyes Rodriguez, and Ignacio Luna, and her grandchildren Gabriel Backlund, Chase Backlund, Drake Boyer, Madison Merfeld, Olivia Buck, Marabelle Buck, Odette Minor, and Harper Mathis, will miss her dearly. However, her brother Anacleto Reyes had already passed away before her, and their connection had already come to an end.

Closing

Esmeralda Backlund’s memory will carry on through her family and friends. She will forever be remembered for her love, dedication, and care for others. May her joyful spirit and kind heart continue to inspire us for years to come. Rest in peace, Esmeralda Backlund.