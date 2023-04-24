Death – Obituary News : Obituary Releases Music Video for “Dying of Everything”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
The title track “Dying of Everything” from Death Metal icons OBITUARY has been released with a music video.
Florida death metal legends OBITUARY have released the official music video for the title track of their latest studio effort, “Dying Of Everything”. Filmed by Natalie Wood, the footage also features additional footage by drummer Donald Tardy and Josh “BooBoo” Richardson while it was edited by Frank Huang. In a statement, OBITUARY said, “As we are working on the setlist, rehearsing the songs and gearing up for the U.S. tour, the band is proud to unveil the new music video for the title track. Filmed during the European tour, we love the fact that it is footage shot night after night in multiple cities and countries. This ‘Dying Of Everything’ music video is just the way we like it…live, raw and real.”
Released on January 13th via Relapse Records, “Dying Of Everything” is set to feature in their Spring North America tour along with Immolation, Blood Incantation, and Ingrown. The tour is set to start on April 28th in Charlotte, North Carolina and end on May 28th in Louisville, Kentucky.
The tour dates are as follows:
OBITUARY Tour Dates (with IMMOLATION, BLOOD INCANTATION and INGROWN):
April
- 28 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
- 29 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
May
- 01 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
- 02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
- 04 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
- 05 – Boston, MA @ The Middle East
- 06 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
- 07 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
- 09 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
- 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
- 11 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *
- 12 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *
- 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
- 15 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
- 16 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
- 18 – Berkley, CA @ UC Theatre
- 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
- 20 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
- 22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
- 23 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
- 24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
- 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
- 28 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner Music Hall
- No IMMOLATION
This tour will showcase the talent that made OBITUARY legends in the first place. With their latest studio effort and their relentless energy on stage, it is a must-see for all metalheads.