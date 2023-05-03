Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

]

Sorry, I cannot rewrite the title without knowing the original title. Please provide it.

DH Peligro, Longtime Dead Kennedys Drummer, Dies of Drug Overdose and Lung Cancer

DH Peligro, a longtime drummer of the punk rock band Dead Kennedys, died last October due to the effects of fentanyl and heroin, according to an autopsy report by the Los Angeles medical examiner on Tuesday. The report also revealed that Peligro suffered from non-small cell lung cancer, which may have contributed to his death.

Peligro, whose real name was Dareen Henley, had a long history of drug and alcohol abuse. He died in his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2022, and his death was initially ruled as an accident, according to the coroner database.

According to the autopsy report, Peligro’s landlord conducted a welfare check on him and found the drummer unresponsive in the bathroom of his Los Angeles home. Several COVID-19 at-home test kits were found in Henley’s home, and his friend said Peligro was feeling short of breath two weeks before his death. It was unclear if he was receiving treatment for his lung cancer at the time of his death.

In February 1981, Peligro joined Dead Kennedys as a drummer, replacing the original drummer, Ted. He made his recorded debut with the group on EP In God We Trust, Inc, which was released in December 1981. He recorded for the studio albums Plastic Surgery Disasters, Frankenchrist, and Bedtime For Democracy. The band separated in December 1986.

The group reunited in 2001, along with Peligro but without former frontman and primary songwriter Jello Biafra. Biafra had a civil fraud complaint against him, accusing him of withholding royalties. In early 2008, Peligro took a break from Dead Kennedys, citing the need for time off from touring. Peligro again joined the band in June 2009.

Dead Kennedys shared the news of Peligro’s death on Instagram in October 2022. “Police on the scene stated he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall,” the official post read.

Peligro’s death highlights the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of seeking help for addiction. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, there are resources available to help. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) offers a national helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for confidential information and treatment referrals.

HTML Headings:

DH Peligro, Longtime Dead Kennedys Drummer, Dies of Drug Overdose and Lung Cancer

Autopsy Report Reveals Cause of Death

History of Drug and Alcohol Abuse

Dead Kennedys Drummer Found Unresponsive in Los Angeles Home

Reunion with Dead Kennedys and Breaks from Touring

The Importance of Seeking Help for Addiction

News Source : Devanshu

Source Link :How did DH Peligro die? Dead Kennedys drummer’s official cause of death revealed/