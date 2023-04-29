Death – Obituary News : Official suspended after 10-year-old’s death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An official of GHMC has been suspended following the death of a 10-year-old girl.

GHMC Suspends Assistant Engineer Responsible for Damaged Road That Resulted in Death of 10-Year-Old Girl

On April 29, 2023, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) suspended assistant executive engineer M. Thirumalaiah, who was in charge of the Kalasiguda area, following the death of a 10-year-old girl due to damaged roads. The incident occurred due to Thirumalaiah’s negligence in laying the VDCC road from 3-3-577 to Government High School at Kalasiguda without providing proper barricades and diversion indicators, resulting in the tragic accident.

GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar instructed executive engineer R. Indira Bai to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit an investigation report within 10 days. During the suspension period, Thirumalaiah will be entitled to subsistence allowances, but he is not allowed to leave the Hyderabad headquarters without prior permission. The services of work inspector B.M. Hari Krishna have also been suspended pending the investigation.

The GHMC took strict action against Thirumalaiah and is committed to ensuring the safety of citizens. The investigation report will be critical in determining any further necessary actions.

The tragic incident occurred when a young girl named Mounika lost her life in a broken pathway. She was with her mentally challenged brother when he fell into the pathway. While trying to save him, Mounika slipped into the pathway and was swept away by the strong currents of water. Despite efforts from onlookers and the Disaster Response Force team, she could not be rescued. Her body was found near a nala at Park Lane. Residents blamed the GHMC for negligence and demanded immediate action to prevent future tragedies.

The GHMC sent a copy of the suspension orders to the engineer-in-chief (PH), Telangana, Hyderabad, with a request to ratify the orders. The GHMC took this matter seriously and is committed to ensuring the safety of citizens. It is important to note that negligence caused the 10-year-old’s death, and the GHMC will take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.