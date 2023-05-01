Death – Obituary News : Ohio State Sports’ PA Announcer Bob Kennedy Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bob Kennedy, the iconic voice of Ohio State Sports’ PA, has passed away. He will be greatly missed by the Ohio State Buckeyes community.

Ohio State Department of Athletics Mourns the Loss of Longtime Public Address Announcer

Bob Kennedy, the affable gentlemen who served as the public address announcer for hundreds of Ohio State sporting events, passed away suddenly over the weekend. Kennedy had been the voice of the Buckeyes for the past 23 years and was scheduled to announce the Ohio State baseball game on Sunday afternoon. When he did not arrive at the stadium, Ohio State officials contacted local authorities to check on him. Tragically, they discovered that Kennedy had passed away at his home.

A True Professional and Friend to All

Jerry Emig, Associate AD for Communications at Ohio State, spoke highly of Kennedy, saying, “Bob had a big heart and he loved his Buckeyes. And, he loved his PA jobs. He was a true professional at his craft and a friend to us all. He knew our coaches and student-athletes and he certainly knew the histories well of many Ohio State sports, and he loved to talk about them.”

Kennedy was a familiar voice to Buckeyes fans, especially in Ohio Stadium, where he had served as the PA announcer for football games for the past 20 years. He also handled PA responsibilities for baseball, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and women’s hockey games, and filled in for men’s basketball games. Kennedy had previously worked as the athletics PA announcer for his alma mater, Otterbein University, and the Columbus Clippers. He also had a background in radio and was currently working as an on-air talent at WDLR in Delaware, Ohio.

Proud to Be a Buckeye

In a feature on Kennedy by Columbus TV station WSYX’s Bob Kendrick last fall, Kennedy spoke about his love for his job and his alma mater, saying, “My voice has always carried, from the day I was born. I mean, you could probably hear me in New Albany and Hilliard without using a microphone.”

Kennedy was a proud graduate of Otterbein University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in speech communication in 1987. His dedication and passion for Ohio State sports will be deeply missed.

Image courtesy of The OSU Lantern and WSYX Ch. 6 Columbus