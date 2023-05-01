Death – Obituary News : Ohio State Stadium Announcer Bob Kennedy Dies at 59

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At the age of 59, Bob Kennedy, a well-known announcer at Ohio State stadium, has passed away.

Long-time PA Announcer for Ohio State University Sports Teams Retires After 23 Years

For more than two decades, he has been the voice of The Ohio State University’s football, baseball, women’s hockey, and men’s and women’s soccer teams. But after 23 years, the beloved public address announcer has announced his retirement.

A Legacy in Ohio State Sports

The announcer was a fixture in Ohio State sports, delivering pre-game introductions, player announcements, and in-game updates that kept the crowd engaged and informed. His booming voice and enthusiastic delivery helped create the excitement and energy that made Ohio State sports events so memorable.

During his tenure, the announcer witnessed some of the most iconic moments in Ohio State sports history, including multiple national championship victories in football and hockey. He also had the privilege of introducing some of the most talented and accomplished athletes to ever wear the scarlet and gray.

A Grateful University Community

The announcer’s retirement has been met with an outpouring of gratitude and appreciation from the Ohio State community. Fans, coaches, and players alike have expressed their thanks for his years of service and dedication.

“He was more than just a voice,” said one Ohio State football player. “He was a part of the team, a part of the experience. We’re going to miss him.”

Ohio State’s athletic director also praised the announcer’s contributions, saying, “His impact on our sports programs and our fans cannot be overstated. We are grateful for his many years of service and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

A Fond Farewell

As the announcer steps away from the microphone for the last time, he leaves behind a legacy of excellence and commitment to Ohio State athletics. His voice will be missed, but his impact will be felt for years to come.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to be a part of this great university and its sports programs,” he said. “I will always cherish the memories and the friendships I made along the way.”

Ohio State fans will undoubtedly miss hearing his iconic voice, but they can take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on forever.