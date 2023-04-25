Death – Obituary News : Oklahoma College Shooting: Suspect in Custody

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Student Shot and Killed at Oklahoma College in Apparent Targeted Attack

A 20-year-old student was shot and killed at Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma on Monday, in what appears to be a targeted attack. The campus was put on lockdown immediately following the shooting, but there were no other injuries reported. The suspect, Brandon Morrissette, 30, surrendered to police upon being approached by officers near the center of the 13,000-student campus. Morrissette’s wife, who is also a student at Rose State College, was present during the shooting, however, it is not immediately clear whether she was involved.

Motivation Behind Shooting is Unclear

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, and authorities have yet to confirm whether the victim and the shooter knew each other.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said the victim and Morrissette’s wife were walking out of a building when they were confronted by the gunman. Gunshots were then fired and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Porter did not provide any further details about what led to the shooting.

Eye Witnesses Describe Scene at College Campus

Kevin McCormack, a student from the suburb of Choctaw, was on campus meeting a friend when he heard gunfire. He said they looked over and saw a man hitting the ground, next to another man holding a gun and a woman who was trying to calm him down. “Almost immediately, we said, ‘Go, go, go!’ and took off,” McCormack said.

Swift Action and Lockdown Implemented Successfully

Rose State College canceled classes for the remainder of the day after lifting the lockdown order. Porter commended the swift action of the first responders and college officials, who had recently undergone active shooter training.

“Things got locked down really quick,” Porter said. “I just think they did a fantastic job listening to the school and everybody staying down and not panicking because we didn’t know what was going on.”

Suspect Faces First-Degree Murder Charge

Morrissette has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in custody. It is not yet known if he has retained an attorney. Investigations are ongoing and additional details about the case will be forthcoming.

The tragic shooting at Rose State College points towards a larger problem of gun violence in the United States, which has been an ongoing issue for decades. The incident is the latest in a string of gun-related incidents at American educational institutions, which further highlights the urgent need for gun reform and other preventative measures.