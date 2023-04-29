Death – Obituary News : Oldest Living Kansan Dies at 112

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The previous oldest resident of Kansas dies at the age of 112.

Margaret B. Hollenshead, the beloved former oldest living Kansan, passed away peacefully on Friday at the age of 112. She died just six days after celebrating her birthday. Hollenshead was a music lover and served as the music supervisor at Chanute Public Schools for many years. She was revered by her students and was proud to have taught four generations of them.

Barbie Baughn, the director of Credo Senior Living Center in Chanute, had the pleasure of caring for Hollenshead for seven years. Baughn shared that Hollenshead’s love for music never waned, and she would occasionally play the piano. On the day before her birthday, students from Chanute Elementary School came to sing to Hollenshead. “She was sitting in her chair directing them with her fingers,” Baughn said Saturday. “It was so cute.” Baughn added that everyone at Credo “lived on Margaret time,” as she pretty much did as she pleased, as one should at 111 or 112 years old.

Hollenshead was a supercentenarian, a rare feat achieved by those who live to be 110 years old or older. According to a study by the Boston University Medical Campus, there is only one supercentenarian per 871,600 people in the world’s population. Hollenshead lived on this earth for over 40,800 days, experiencing two world wars, Prohibition, the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, the civil rights movement, and other significant world events.

Hollenshead’s legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched as a music teacher and as a beloved member of her community. Her passing is a reminder to cherish the time we have on this earth and to make the most of every moment. Rest in peace, Margaret B. Hollenshead.

